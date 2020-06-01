The Way It Was: 1931 Riverside Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This 1931 view shows two unidentified women taking a leisurely stroll in Riverside Park with small children and a vintage baby carriage.

The women are standing in the middle of an elaborate floral display which has made the park a destination for many since its construction in 1909.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

