The Way it Was: 1950 Fire Prevention Week

“When this truck from No. 1 Fire Station whizzed through the streets Tuesday noon with siren sounding, it wasn’t going to a fire but was calling attention to Fire Prevention Week. Aboard were three of the nine prevention speakers from local high schools are are bringing messages on fire precautions to various groups this week. Tuesday speakers at the Kiwanis Club, shown with Capt. George Smith of the La Crosse Fire Department, are (left to right) James Hemker, Carol Staples and Ruth Kilian of Central High School. In the cab are John Calvin West, driver, and Olrick R. Black, both of No. 1 Station.”