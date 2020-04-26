The Way it Was: 1975 Mississippi River flood in the La Crosse area

This Tribune file photo, taken by former staff photographer Ken Wesely, was first published in the Tuesday, April 29, 1975, Tribune with the following caption: “No Mail Today — Rising waters along Shore Acres Road near La Crescent caught this car and mailbox in a low area. The road has already been closed by the water, which isn’t expected to crest until Sunday.”
The 1975 flood at La Crosse crested at 14.50 feet on May 2, according to the National Weather Service. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.
April 6, 1965
April 7, 1965
April 8, 1965
April 9, 1965
April 10, 1965
April 11, 1965
April 12, 1965
April 13. 1965
April 14, 1965
April 15, 1965
April 16, 1965
April 17, 1965
April 18, 1965
April 19, 1965
April 20, 1965
April 21, 1965
April 22, 1965
April 23, 1965
April 24, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
Page through dozens and dozens of photos of the historic 1965 Mississippi River flood. Photos courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archive…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.