The Way it Was: 1975 Mississippi River flood in the La Crosse area
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: 1975 Mississippi River flood in the La Crosse area

1975 Flood

Rising waters along Shore Acres Road near La Crescent caught this car and mailbox in 1975.

 La Crosse Tribune and La Crosse Public Library Archives

This Tribune file photo, taken by former staff photographer Ken Wesely, was first published in the Tuesday, April 29, 1975, Tribune with the following caption: “No Mail Today — Rising waters along Shore Acres Road near La Crescent caught this car and mailbox in a low area. The road has already been closed by the water, which isn’t expected to crest until Sunday.”

The 1975 flood at La Crosse crested at 14.50 feet on May 2, according to the National Weather Service. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

