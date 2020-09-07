 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: 1990 Labor Day Parade
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: 1990 Labor Day Parade

1990 Labor Day Parade

Union workers from La Crosse Footwear and some of their family members march in La Crosse’s 1990 Labor Day parade.

 Kylie Mullen

Union workers from La Crosse Footwear and some of their family members marching in La Crosse’s 1990 Labor Day parade, as seen in the 800 block of Caledonia Street.

La Crosse Footwear’s local plant (formerly the La Crosse Rubber Mills) closed in 2001 with about 140 jobs eliminated in the shutdown. La Crosse’s 2020 Labor Day parade scheduled for today was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking only the eighth time since 1891 that the parade was not held.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

