The Way it Was: 1995 Logan Street Fire

La Crosse firemen make use of aerial ladders to fight a fire on Aug. 21, 1995, that gutted a two-story building at 912 Logan St.
The building was then home to three businesses — Spectra Graphics Inc., Concepts & Marketing and Image Ads — plus two upstairs apartments. The building was razed after the fire (which was caused by careless use of a cigarette in one of the apartments). Its former site is now occupied by a duplex.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org
