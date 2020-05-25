The Way It Was: 1995 Memorial Day Ceremony
THE WAY IT WAS

Memorial day ceremony

Members of La Crosse's VFW Post 1530 took part in the 1995 Memorial Day ceremony at Campbell Cemetery.

 Kylie Mullen

This year’s La Crosse Memorial Day parade, graveside services and Riverside Park services were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

Tags

