Fourth Street in downtown La Crosse and 24 other photos from the early 1900s

The three large bay windows seen in the photo looking west are second-story features of the two buildings in the 300 block of South Fourth Street that were destroyed by a Thursday morning fire.

The buildings were built in 1898 (north bay) and 1902 (two south bays) by Emil and Louise Mueller and Otto and Pauline Mueller, respectively, as retail and commercial space, with apartments above. Emil and Otto were brothers, and their spouses were sisters, both daughters of Gottlieb and Johanna Heileman. For many years, Emil ran G. Heileman Brewing Co. and Otto worked in the city engineer’s office.

For over 70 years, the buildings were home to saloons, undertakers, grocers, music stores and restaurants. The two buildings’ interiors were joined sometime in the late 1960s or early 1970s when or shortly after the New China Café took over the ground floor of both buildings in 1972.

It then became Hunan’s Chinese Restaurant from 1983-2021, when the India Curry House and Bar opened in February of this year.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0