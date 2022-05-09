The Way it Was: A.C. Carter House at 1803 Charles Street, ca. 1900

Amos C. Carter was a Civil War veteran who came to La Crosse in 1876 after living for 11 years in Sparta. He was an independent builder and contractor who later operated a grocery and dry goods business in the 1300 block of Caledonia Street with his son. Carter built the home at 1803 Charles Street in 1890 and his daughter Bessie Carter Riley lived there until her death in 1985.
The two-story wood frame home is a well-preserved example of modest Victorian-era Queen Anne style architecture. Join the La Crosse Public Library Archives Footsteps of La Crosse bike tour on May 24 to learn more about this and many more buildings in North La Crosse. Visit
lacrosselibrary.org/events to sign up today.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the early 1900s
1901: German writing class
Members of a German writing class pose for a photo on June 27, 1901, at the Second German Methodist Church, at 1300 Liberty St. on the northeast corner of Liberty and Clinton streets. At that time Germans made up the largest ethnic group in La Crosse, with German being the second-most widely spoken language in the city. During World War I, the use of the German language was suppressed across America by social and legal means, and as a result the use of the language declined.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1901: Burns Fruit House
An August 1901 view of the Burns Fruit House office, showing seated staff at work, with one typewriter in use. This office and accompanying store were located at 309 Main St. from 1883 to 1928. They then moved to the 100 block of Main Street, where they remained until closing in 1938. Operated by John C. Burns (1863-1941), the firm was for many years the main supplier of produce in La Crosse. For example, during a three-week period in 1928, it received seven boxcars of bananas, according to Tribune files. The former site of the Burns Fruit House office and store is now known as 311 Main St. and is occupied by Verve Credit Union.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1903: Shoe repair shop
Martin Beck stands on a board sidewalk outside his shoe repair shop at 320 Third St. S. in July 1903. Beck (1846-1925) operated this shop from 1903 to 1925 with one of his specialties being the repair of "brewer boots," according to a 1910 Tribune ad. This small frame building was razed in 1946, and its former site is now occupied by Trim Design of La Crosse. Frank Tetzlaff worked with Beck and it was Tetzlaff's grandson who donated this photo to the archives.
La Crosse Public Library Archives.
1907: Coren dry goods
A crowd gathers outside the Coren dry goods store for a fire sale July 15, 1907. The Coren store, which was at 418 Main St., had been damaged by a fire on June 30, 1907. This building remains standing and is occupied today by The Wedding Tree.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1908: La Crosse Post Office
A 1908 interior view of the old La Crosse Post Office shows clerks Oscar Paulson, left, and John F. Davis at work, from a photo donated by Karen (Hoel) Newburg of La Crosse. Paulson, 1886-1976, was a career postal worker, beginning his service at La Crosse as a substitute clerk in 1906 and retiring as La Crosse postmaster in 1956.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1909: Pettibone Park
This 1909 view of La Crosse's Pettibone Park Pavilion shows women and girls attired in long dresses that were common to that time period. This pavilion was completed in July 1903 and has changed little in the years since, except for the recent addition of a handicap access ramp.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1909: La Crosse Plow Co. construction
A snowy day in 1909 with construction work underway on a new foundry building for the bygone La Crosse Plow Co. This old foundry, located on the west side of Second Street just south of La Crosse Street, was later home to Machine Products Co. from 1970 to 1994, according to Tribune files. This building remains standing today.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1909: President Taft's visit to La Crosse
This scene from Sept. 17, 1909, shows President William H. Taft (seated at the center rear next to the army officer) in an automobile parked in the 100 block of State Street shortly after he arrived in La Crosse by a special train. The car in which the president rode was a Packard owned by La Crosse businessman Joseph M. Hixon. Taft was in La Crosse that day for only 30 minutes — taking part in the dedication of the city's new YMCA building at Seventh and Main streets, followed by a brief auto tour of the city before boarding his train for Winona, Minn., and the Twin Cities as part of a 56-day railroad trip around the nation.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
1910: Wilson's Boarding House
A circa 1910 view of Wilson's Boarding House, which was located at the northwest corner of Sixth and Cass streets. In business there from 1889 to 1918 and first operated by Mrs. Richard (Ellen) Wilson, the Wilson House was a popular lodging place for traveling vaudeville actors and actresses performing in La Crosse. This old landmark was razed in 1934 and its former site is now occupied by a two-story brick building that contains offices for The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection plus apartments on the second floor.
Emily Pyrek
1911: Downtown La Crosse
This circa 1911 street scene shows a Ruplin Baking Co. truck and driver during a delivery at the La Crosse Chop House, which was located at 122 N. Third St. Of added interest are the billiard players outside Frank Kerpen's pool hall at 124 N. Third St. and the sign outside the Chop House door that reads "Ladies Dining Room Upstairs," which indicates the restaurant had separate dining facilities for men and women. The Ruplin Bakery was located at 412 S. Fourth St. and was in business from 1895 to 1950, according to local history files. The building at right, which then housed The Mint saloon, has since been razed but the old Chop House and pool hall buildings remain standing today and are now occupied by Digger's Sting bar and restaurant.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1911: Bangor school
Twenty students crowd together with their teacher in this old Bangor classroom scene taken from a postcard that was postmarked Nov. 18, 1911. At that time, the public school in Bangor was on the east side of what is now 14th Avenue South, between Cardinal and James streets, according to 1906 and 1913 plat maps of La Crosse County. This old school is no longer standing, and its former site is now occupied by a driveway/parking area for a building that houses the old high school gym and Bangor Community Learning Center.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1911: Lyric Theatre
A 1911 view of La Crosse's old Lyric Theatre, at 318 Main St., when "The Fall of Troy" was the featured attraction. This silent movie was shown at the Lyric from April 30 through May 2, 1911, according to an ad in the April 30, 1911, La Crosse Chronicle. Admission for the movie was 10 cents. The Lyric Theatre operated from 1907 to 1915, according to old La Crosse newspaper files. The Lyric building was razed in 1915, and today this site is occupied by the Lynne Tower building.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1912: Passenger train
This photo shows the view looking south from the 100 block of Vine Street as a Milwaukee Railroad passenger train made a stop at the Cameron House depot/hotel on Jan. 27, 1912.
The Cameron House (the tall building behind the train) was located on the southwest corner of Second and Vine streets; it opened in February 1880 and was destroyed by fire in December 1916.
The tracks shown here stopped at State Street, requiring trains to back to or from the Cameron House.
These tracks are long gone and most of this area now consists of parking lots. Also, the building at right with the water tower was then the Funke candy factory, now home to the Charmant Hotel.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1913: La Crosse Rubber Mills
This photo looks west from near the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street on Sept. 8, 1913, as workmen pose for a photo during the construction of a steel and concrete addition to the old La Crosse Rubber Mills, then operating in the frame building at far left. Dating to 1897, the Rubber Mills was known for making rubber footwear and was once a major employer in La Crosse. The firm, which expanded into several large building additions over time, changed its name to LaCrosse Footwear in 1986 and operated here until 2001. The former Rubber Mills/Footwear complex on St. Andrew Street remains standing and is occupied by several businesses, including the Pearl Street Brewery and Boot Hill Pub.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1914: Labor Day parade
This Labor Day photo, from the Ed Gautsch Collection at the La Crosse Public Library archives, shows members of a La Crosse barkeepers union — with many of them carrying eye-catching parasols — lining up at Fourth and Jay streets prior to marching in the city's Labor Day parade on Sept. 7, 1914. The parade that day "was a delight to the eye" and featured 32 union groups having a total of 2,500 marchers, according to a La Crosse Tribune account of the parade. The parade circled through the downtown area before continuing on to the old Shooting Park at West and South avenues, "where the marchers were joined by their families to spend the day picnicking." None of the one-story frame buildings shown here, on the southwest corner of Fourth and Jay streets, remain standing today, having been replaced by larger brick buildings that are now home to businesses which include the Popcorn Tavern.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1914 State Street firehouse in La Crosse
Fire horses and their rigs mark this circa 1914 photo showing the old No. 1 Fire Station at 414 State St., next door to the Stoddard Hotel.
This station was in service from 1886 to 1967 with its horses being replaced in 1922 by motorized equipment. The station was razed 50 years ago in late April 1969, followed by the Stoddard Hotel being demolished in 1982.
The former sites of both buildings are now occupied by a parking lot.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1915: Vintage truck with brooms
This circa 1915 photo shows a truck loaded with brooms parked on the snow-covered 200 block of Front Street, just south of Pearl Street. It is thought the truck had just completed a pickup at Emil Ruprecht's broom factory, which was located at 205 S. Front St. (out of view to the right) during the early 1900s. In addition to snow chains on its rear tires, this vintage truck is also marked by having its steering wheel on the right side and having an open cab with no weather protection for the driver and passenger. All the buildings in this photo have since been razed, and the foreground area shown here is now occupied by the La Crosse Center.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1915: The Frommes Chemical Co.
This winter scene from circa 1915 shows the Frommes Chemical Co. building, which was located at 1401 S. Seventh St., on the southeast corner of Seventh and Farnam streets. As the sign on the building states, this firm produced flavoring extracts, bluing and ammonia. Frommes, which was also well known for producing a sweet grape juice, operated in La Crosse from 1910 to 1926, according to Tribune files. In more recent times this building was home to Con's Grill from 1953 to 1979 and Kon's Grill from 1980 to 1988, according to city directory files. This 19th century structure was razed in 1992, and today its former site is occupied by a parking lot for Gundersen Health System.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1916: La Crosse Normal School football team
A player punts the ball during an October 1916 La Crosse Normal School football game at the old La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds field, with Grandad Bluff in the background. The 1916 La Crosse Normal School (now known as UW-La Crosse) football team compiled a 4-2 record while scoring a total of 173 points to their opponents’ 45, according to Tribune files. Today, 100 years later, the former site of the fairgrounds field is occupied by Veterans Memorial Field. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1917: Downtown La Crosse parade
This photos looks east on Pearl Street from Front Street, as hundreds of La Crosse school children carrying U.S. flags take part in a World War I loyalty parade on April 21, 1917. This patriotic parade, which was 90 minutes long, preceded a large gathering at Riverside Park in which an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 La Crosse County residents pledged their allegiance to the Untied States. The old 100 block of Pearl Street and its buildings, as shown here, no longer exist as this area is currently occupied by a sidewalk with steps, the La Crosse Center and a parking lot for the Radisson Hotel.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1917: MacDonald house
Norman and Peggy MacDonald, the children of Robert and Mary MacDonald, pose for a photo while playing near their home at 304 S. Seventh St., left, in this circa 1917 scene. The old MacDonald house remains standing while the two houses at upper right were recently razed to make way for a traffic roundabout at Seventh and Cass streets.
Emily Pyrek
1917: Patriot's Day
La Crosse Normal School students hold a large American flag, followed by local business women, as they marched in a World War I "Patriot's Day" parade on April 21, 1917. This photo of the parade, which was 75 minutes long and consisted of 5,000 marchers, was taken from Front Street looking east on Pearl Street. All the buildings shown here in the immediate foreground have since been razed and this former section of Pearl Street is now occupied by a walkway between the Radisson Hotel and La Crosse Center.
Emily Pyrek
1919: George Baier’s Grandad View Dairy Farm silo
This circa 1919 photo shows a new clay tile silo nearing completion at George Baier's Grandad View Dairy Farm, which was located in Ebner Coulee. The man standing in front of the silo is George Baier with his young son, Harvey, standing by him, according to Terry Baier of La Crosse. Today, more than 100 years later, tower silos are falling out of favor with many farmers who now store their silage in pit silos or large plastic bags, according to a recent Tribune article. This silo and barn remain standing today at 2936 Ebner Coulee Road, though they are no longer used for farming purposes.
Emily Pyrek
1919: Billiards tournament at the La Crosse Club
This 100-year-old photo from Feb. 22, 1919, shows members of the La Crosse Club posing for the camera in the billiard room of the club when it was located at 115 Fifth Ave. N. This scene marked a billiards tournament won by Arthur Schwalbe over his brother, Frank Schwalbe Jr., by two points according to a Tribune account of the contest.
Emily Pyrek
