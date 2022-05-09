The Way it Was: A.C. Carter House at 1803 Charles Street, ca. 1900

Amos C. Carter was a Civil War veteran who came to La Crosse in 1876 after living for 11 years in Sparta. He was an independent builder and contractor who later operated a grocery and dry goods business in the 1300 block of Caledonia Street with his son. Carter built the home at 1803 Charles Street in 1890 and his daughter Bessie Carter Riley lived there until her death in 1985.

The two-story wood frame home is a well-preserved example of modest Victorian-era Queen Anne style architecture.