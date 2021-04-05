The Way it Was: A. Grams & Sons Flour Wholesaler and Feed mill, 1911

August Grams was one of the earliest residents of La Crosse, coming here from Germany in 1855 at the age of 19. Before leaving Germany, he was taught the trade of miller which he learned with “the scrupulous exactness of an old country artisan”, according to his July 1911 obituary. He started the milling business which bore his name in 1893. A company advertisement in the 1911 city directory proudly proclaims “proprietors of Morning Star Mills — manufacturers of and dealers in flour, feed, baled hay and straw — buyers of grain — wholesale distributors of the Wingold Flour.”