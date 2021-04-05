 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Way it Was: A. Grams & Sons Flour Wholesaler and Feed mill, 1911
0 comments
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: A. Grams & Sons Flour Wholesaler and Feed mill, 1911

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A. Grams & Sons mill, 1911

August Grams upon his delivery vehicle in 1911.

 Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives

August Grams was one of the earliest residents of La Crosse, coming here from Germany in 1855 at the age of 19. Before leaving Germany, he was taught the trade of miller which he learned with “the scrupulous exactness of an old country artisan”, according to his July 1911 obituary. He started the milling business which bore his name in 1893. A company advertisement in the 1911 city directory proudly proclaims “proprietors of Morning Star Mills — manufacturers of and dealers in flour, feed, baled hay and straw — buyers of grain — wholesale distributors of the Wingold Flour.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This photo was taken near their 218-222 Front Street South location, now the south end of Riverside Park. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Prepares for Its Sixth Pandemic-Era Election

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News