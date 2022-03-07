The Way it Was: A look at the Alpine Inn in 1939

The Alpine Inn started as the Grandview Wine Garden in 1916 by Robert and Anna Isler. During Prohibition, the couple served dinner parties and their children operated a pop stand, where they sold ice cream, peanuts, and soda. One 1932 ad read, “Make reservations for dinner parties at the beautiful Alpine Inn, located on Grandad Bluff. Chicken Dinners a specialty.” In 1938, son Milton Isler expanded the business to include music and dancing. He went on to operate the Alpine Inn for 40 years. In 1978, a young couple named James and Susan Olson purchased the tavern, which allowed Milton to retire. In a La Crosse Tribune article, he was quoted, “I need a vacation. I have worked seven days a week all my life.” Thanks to his long career, we can still visit the Alpine Inn today.
This snowy scene is labelled, “Feb 1939, Marion,” who seems to be gesturing us inside to join her for some refreshments from Milton. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.