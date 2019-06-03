With the start of camping season, here’s a look back at a camping scene from 1889 taken at an unknown location in the Coulee Region.
These campers had several amusements at their disposal as a rifle, guitar, banjo, two men boxing and two men under a sheet mark the scene.
The photo was once the property of Mrs. Ernest (Ida) Spicer, who resided in La Crosse from 1880 to 1939, so it’s possible that she or other members of her family are among these campers.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.