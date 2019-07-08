{{featured_button_text}}
Prelude to Prohibition

Men gather around a bar prior to Prohibition.

A group of men gather around a bar during the early 1900s to enjoy a dark beer at an unknown location in the Coulee Region, though possibly at the old Hussa Brewery in Bangor.

Scenes like this disappeared here 100 years ago with the temporary Wartime Prohibition Act, which took effect June 30, 1919, and banned the sale of alcoholic beverages having an alcohol content of greater than 2.75%. The act was a precursor to the Prohibition Era, which officially lasted from 1920 to 1933.

On July 1, 1919, the La Crosse Tribune reported, “La Crosse is dry. Bone dry. Not a drop of liquor was sold in La Crosse today ... a few of the city’s hundred-odd bars are open today but they are confining their activity to the sale of soft drinks.”

A week later the Tribune reported that for the first time in the history of the La Crosse Police Department, seven days had passed without the arrest of a drunk.

