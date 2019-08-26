Martin Beck stands on a board sidewalk outside his shoe repair shop at 320 Third St. S. in July 1903.
Beck (1846-1925) operated this shop from 1903 to 1925 with one of his specialties being the repair of “brewer boots," according to a 1910 Tribune ad. This small frame building was razed in 1946, and its former site is now occupied by Trim Design of La Crosse. Frank Tetzlaff worked with Beck and it was Tetzlaff's grandson who donated this photo to the Archives.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
