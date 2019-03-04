Powered by a steam locomotive, a Burlington Railroad passenger train heads south on Second Street at Cameron Avenue on March 7, 1939. Burlington passenger trains were a regular sight on Second Street (with a passenger depot at Second and Pearl streets) from 1886 to 1940, when they began to travel the eastern edge of the city after a passenger depot was completed at the foot of Grandad Bluff. The railroad tracks shown here were removed and replaced with pavement in 1980, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
The Way it Was: A train on Second St. in 1939
Emily Pyrek
General assignment reporter
Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune.
