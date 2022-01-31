The Way it Was: A winter wonderland, Dec. 12, 1899

One photographer braved the deep snow drifts with their equipment to bring us this beautiful winter shot near the intersection of Cass Street and West Avenue on a snowy morning in December of 1899. This blizzard started Dec. 10 and lasted through the 11th, dumping 16 inches of snow on La Crosse. The streetcar system — which ran along Cass Street — shut down. The paper reported, “Many old settler[s] say they never saw so much snow fall here in one period of time. The snow was accompanied by a stiff north wind which added to the unpleasantness. Pedestrians who carried umbrellas to protect themselves … had much difficulty in keeping them up.”