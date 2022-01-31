 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: A winter wonderland, Dec. 12, 1899

  • 0
A winter wonderland, Dec. 12, 1899

One photographer braved the deep snow drifts with their equipment to bring us this beautiful winter shot near the intersection of Cass Street and West Avenue on a snowy morning in December of 1899. 

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library and La Crosse County Historical Society

One photographer braved the deep snow drifts with their equipment to bring us this beautiful winter shot near the intersection of Cass Street and West Avenue on a snowy morning in December of 1899. This blizzard started Dec. 10 and lasted through the 11th, dumping 16 inches of snow on La Crosse. The streetcar system — which ran along Cass Street — shut down. The paper reported, “Many old settler[s] say they never saw so much snow fall here in one period of time. The snow was accompanied by a stiff north wind which added to the unpleasantness. Pedestrians who carried umbrellas to protect themselves … had much difficulty in keeping them up.”

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Unprecedented Fiscal Outlook

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News