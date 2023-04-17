According to city directories, Adam Kroner opened his first hardware store in 1876 on the 200 block of Pearl Street. In the 1890s, the store moved into the building at 319-321 Pearl St. The interior remains mostly unaltered and evokes a “mom and pop” hardware store. Outside, this Victorian, brick vernacular commercial building showcases tall narrow windows are decorated with lintels and floral details. In the 1940s, the street level façade was modernized with black and white glass panels, which is still how it appears today.