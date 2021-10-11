 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Aerial view of former Fish Hatchery, Dec. 1962

From the COLLECTION: Debating converting fish hatchery into wedding venue and more series
  • 0
Former Fish Hatchery, Dec. 1962

A U. S. Fish Hatchery building at the north end of Riverside Park in 1962.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

A U.S. Fish Hatchery building at the north end of Riverside Park became a reality after 10 years of lobbying effort from La Crosse area wildlife conservationists in 1925. Many of these same folks were successful in lobbying Congress to establish what became the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge. This aerial view shows the fish hatchery building with the many spawning ponds.

In 1962, the focus shifted from a fish propagation mission to one of trying to control game fish populations with chemical means to discourage or control reproduction of exotics and “rough” fish. The “Fish Control Lab” moved out to a new campus on French Island in 1978, and is today known as the Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center. The building was thus returned to city ownership at that time.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Carrier Appreciation Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News