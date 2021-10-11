The Way it Was: Aerial view of former Fish Hatchery, Dec. 1962

A U.S. Fish Hatchery building at the north end of Riverside Park became a reality after 10 years of lobbying effort from La Crosse area wildlife conservationists in 1925. Many of these same folks were successful in lobbying Congress to establish what became the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge. This aerial view shows the fish hatchery building with the many spawning ponds.
In 1962, the focus shifted from a fish propagation mission to one of trying to control game fish populations with chemical means to discourage or control reproduction of exotics and “rough” fish. The “Fish Control Lab” moved out to a new campus on French Island in 1978, and is today known as the Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center. The building was thus returned to city ownership at that time.
