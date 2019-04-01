The Way it Was: Aftermath of April 1886 fire
Looking north from near the foot of Cass Street, this scene shows onlookers near the ruined brick office building (left) of the John Paul sawmill after La Crosse’s disastrous fire of April 6, 1886. In the right foreground are the wheel trucks from four railroad cars that were consumed in the blaze. This fire was the largest in the city’s history and destroyed two sawmills, several other businesses, large piles of lumber and 25 houses — nearly everything in a seven- block area bound by the Mississippi River, Second Street, Cass Street and Winnebago Street. Fortunately, the fire claimed no lives. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
