The Way it Was: Amtrak Depot, 1931

The Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway (later the Milwaukee Road) Depot was built in North La Crosse at 601 St. Andrew Street in spite of an attempt to build a “Union Depot” in downtown La Crosse after the 1878 Milwaukee Road Depot was destroyed by fire in 1916. The railroads played a pivotal role in the development of La Crosse in the early 20th century and the establishment of several rail depots in the city made the city an important destination and shipping point. Through the 1930s and 1940s more than 75% of travel was made by rail. After WWII and the establishment of the interstate highway system, railway traffic declined precipitously. Amtrak took over passenger rail service in 1971 and continues to operate the La Crosse Amtrak Depot today.