The Way it Was: Amtrak Depot, 1931

Amtrak Depot, 1931

The Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway Depot was built in North La Crosse at 601 St. Andrew Street and is pictured here in 1931.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

The Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway (later the Milwaukee Road) Depot was built in North La Crosse at 601 St. Andrew Street in spite of an attempt to build a “Union Depot” in downtown La Crosse after the 1878 Milwaukee Road Depot was destroyed by fire in 1916. The railroads played a pivotal role in the development of La Crosse in the early 20th century and the establishment of several rail depots in the city made the city an important destination and shipping point. Through the 1930s and 1940s more than 75% of travel was made by rail. After WWII and the establishment of the interstate highway system, railway traffic declined precipitously. Amtrak took over passenger rail service in 1971 and continues to operate the La Crosse Amtrak Depot today.

Join the La Crosse Public Library “Footsteps” bike tour to learn more about this and many more buildings in La Crosse. Visit footstepsoflacrosse.org to sign up today.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or email archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

