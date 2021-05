An eastbound Amtrak “Empire Builder” passenger train during a stop at the La Crosse Amtrak Depot on April 11, 1991.

La Crosse’s Amtrak service began 50 years ago on May 1, 1971, with a westbound train from Chicago arriving in La Crosse “on time at 3:45 p.m.” according to Tribune files.

