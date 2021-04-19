The Way it Was: April flood, 1951

This flood photo on Green Island from 70 years ago appeared in the April 17, 1951, La Crosse Tribune with the following caption: “Mrs. William Homer holds one of her six-month-old twins while (Officer Adrian) Stellpflug has the other as they head for higher ground.” Fireman Orlick Black is manning the motor.

La Crosse’s 1951 flood crested on April 19 at 14.9 feet, well below the city’s record flood of 17.9 feet in 1965.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

