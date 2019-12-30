The Way it Was: 1979 arson and 16 other fires that burned La Crosse area buildings

La Crosse firefighters battle a three-alarm fire on Dec. 30, 1979, which gutted the old La Crosse National Bank Building on the southeast corner of Third and Main streets.
Investigators determined the cause was arson started in Zorba’s Gyros Restaurant, one of several businesses in the building. The restaurant’s owner and another man later served prison time for their part in the arson scheme.
You have free articles remaining.
The former bank building, built in 1881, was condemned after the fire and razed in May 1980, with its former site being occupied by a vacant lot since that time.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1979: Downtown La Crosse arson
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
1994: Johnnie's Restaurant fire
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.