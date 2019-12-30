The Way it Was: 1979 arson and 16 other fires that burned La Crosse area buildings

La Crosse firefighters battle a three-alarm fire on Dec. 30, 1979, which gutted the old La Crosse National Bank Building on the southeast corner of Third and Main streets.

Investigators determined the cause was arson started in Zorba’s Gyros Restaurant, one of several businesses in the building. The restaurant’s owner and another man later served prison time for their part in the arson scheme.

The former bank building, built in 1881, was condemned after the fire and razed in May 1980, with its former site being occupied by a vacant lot since that time.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

