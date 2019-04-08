The Way it Was: Badminton game
A scene from the Sunday, April 14, 1946, edition of the La Crosse Tribune shows a game of badminton played at the YMCA with this caption: “One of the most popular sports among senior YMCA members is badminton, which is played every Monday and Thursday night at the Y. In the picture a bit of action is shown during last Thursday night’s session. About to drive the shuttlecock over the net on the left is Joe Dribben, a veteran of the game, while Fritz Frey, his partner, awaits action from the other side. Walt Rennebohm and Bob Roellig are the other two men pictured.” Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
