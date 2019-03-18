Roger Sandmire (45) attempts a basket as teammate Ken Stellpflug (43) looks on during a La Crosse YMCA spring basketball tournament game on March 22, 1962, at the old YMCA building at Seventh and Main streets.
Though wearing La Crosse Logan jerseys, the two men were members of a La Crosse Jaycees’ team that lost this game to the Sports Bowl 89-59, according to Tribune files.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
