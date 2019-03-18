Try 3 months for $3
The Way it Was: 1962 basketball action

The Way it Was: 1962 basketball action

Roger Sandmire (45) attempts a basket as teammate Ken Stellpflug (43) looks on during a La Crosse YMCA spring basketball tournament game on March 22, 1962, at the old YMCA building at Seventh and Main streets.

Though wearing La Crosse Logan jerseys, the two men were members of a La Crosse Jaycees’ team that lost this game to the Sports Bowl 89-59, according to Tribune files.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+20 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1960s

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.