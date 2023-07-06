The city Park and Recreation Department, in addition to supervised playground activities during the summer months, also organized baseball and softball teams for children. Here an unidentified leader looks to be organizing the team’s batting order. One boy in the background is wearing a T-shirt advertising the Koller Super Market that was located at 626 S. Fourth St., which closed at the end of the 1960s. While unlabeled, this photo may have been taken at Powell Park.