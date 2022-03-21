The Way it Was: Before it was Kmart, La Crosse corner was home to Krause’s Kabin Court

Before Kmart occupied the northeast corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road 33, there was Krause’s Kabin Court.

Reminiscent of the Historic Route 66 highway, these motels sprung up in reaction to the family auto vacation. Krause’s Kabin Kourt had not only cabins with central heat, tile showers, and room for a large family automobile, but also an associated filling station and grocery store on the premises. One section was a trailer park and residents lived there for many years. Krause’s Kabin Kourt was bought out in 1964 and the motel closed, and trailer residents evicted to build a Kmart shopping center.

Despite rezoning battles, the Kmart store was opened September 2, 1965.

That building will be razed this year for the development of Copper Rocks, a mixed-use site of residential, commercial and community space. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

