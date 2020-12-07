 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Ben Franklin Store
The Way it Was: Ben Franklin Store

  • Updated
Ben Franklin store

The Ben Franklin variety store in December 1990 during the store’s going-out-of-business sale. 

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

The Ben Franklin variety store in December 1990 during the store’s going-out-of-business sale. The store had occupied this building at 1201 Caledonia St. since July 1955 according to Tribune files. The former site of this once popular North Side store is now occupied by the Essential Health Clinic.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

