The Way it Was: Bethany Evangelical Free Church, circa 1960

Currently serving as the Harry J. Olson Senior Center on the North Side, this building at 1607 North St. has a long history. The arrival of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad line (CB&Q) in 1886 established North La Crosse as a major regional rail hub.

The CB&Q built a depot, some shops, and roundhouse on the east edge of the North Side and added this club house and dormitory for railroad employees in 1887. Originally, the building was a 2.5-story brick building that showcased typical Romanesque Revival elements of late 19th century commercial buildings. Then, in 1930, the railroad sold the building to the Bethany Evangelical Free Church, who made the building’s first major alteration in 1951. The second story was removed and replaced with a gable-roofed half story and a steeple. In the 1970s, a single-story addition was added so the building could serve as a senior center.

