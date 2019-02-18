This Labor Day photo, from the Ed Gautsch Collection at the La Crosse Public Library archives, shows members of a La Crosse barkeepers union — with many of them carrying eye-catching parasols — lining up at Fourth and Jay streets prior to marching in the city’s Labor Day parade on Sept. 7, 1914. The parade that day “was a delight to the eye” and featured 32 union groups having a total of 2,500 marchers, according to a La Crosse Tribune account of the parade. The parade circled through the downtown area before continuing on to the old Shooting Park at West and South avenues, “where the marchers were joined by their families to spend the day picnicking.” None of the one-story frame buildings shown here, on the southwest corner of Fourth and Jay streets, remain standing today, having been replaced by larger brick buildings that are now home to businesses which include the Popcorn Tavern. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
