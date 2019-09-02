A Sept. 6, 1899, view of the Voigt & Ritter Carriage & Wagon Works, which was located at 224-228 Second St. S. This firm was operated by Frederick Voigt and Henry Ritter from 1870 to 1900, though the business had roots dating back to 1854 when Voigt opened a wagon and blacksmith shop in La Crosse.
In addition to the production of carriages, wagons and sleighs, this factory also made watering wagons for the city of La Crosse, one of which can be seen at right in this photo. The water wagons were used to reduce dust on the then-dirt streets of the city by sprinkling them. The former site of the Voigt & Ritter plant is now occupied by the South Hall of the La Crosse Center.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
