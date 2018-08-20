The Way it Was: 1901 Burns Fruit House office

An August 1901 view of the Burns Fruit House office, showing seated staff at work, with one typewriter in use. This office and accompanying store were located at 309 Main St. from 1883 to 1928. They then moved to the 100 block of Main Street, where they remained until closing in 1938. Operated by John C. Burns (1863-1941), the firm was for many years the main supplier of produce in La Crosse. For example, during a three week period in 1928 it received seven boxcars of bananas, according to Tribune files. The former site of the Burns Fruit House office and store is now known as 311 Main St. and is occupied by the Verve Credit Union. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
