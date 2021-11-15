 Skip to main content
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Bussell-Solberg House, 1911

Bussell-Solberg House, 1911

Architect William Nichols used a mansard roof for this brick house, which was constructed in 1870 by log dealer Winthrop C. Bussell. 

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Perhaps you have driven, walked or biked past this house on the northeast corner of Main and Ninth streets and never noticed its uniqueness in La Crosse. Architect William Nichols used a mansard roof for this brick house that was constructed in 1870 by log dealer Winthrop C. Bussell.

The curving slope of the mansard roof of this house is the earliest remaining example of the style in La Crosse. It is described by architectural historians as having a mix of Second Empire and Italianate influences. Norwegian immigrant and successful grocer Charles B. Solberg and his wife, Alice, bought the house from the Bussell family in 1876 and lived there the remainder of the nineteenth and into the beginning of the twentieth centuries. At some point the entire exterior was covered with stucco.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

