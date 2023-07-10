Charles J. Swenson opened his retail hardware store at 1711 George St. around 1883. On top of items such as stoves, tinware, guns, tools and construction supplies, Swenson’s also specialized in bicycle sales and repairs. In the 1900 City Directory, Swenson Hardware was one of 16 bicycle dealers in the city, and one of three on the North Side. One Tribune article states that in about 1904, the building was expanded on to the north. In 1935, Swenson’s stepson Herman F. Tietz inherited the store, and it continued under his ownership until his retirement in 1966. The hardware store closed in the late 1970s after nearly 100 years in business. The building still stands today, although the store front is completely altered.