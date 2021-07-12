The Way it Was: Camp Bradfield, 1930s

Camp Bradfield, built upon on a 40-acre site donated to the YMCA by John and Mary Bradfield, was located on Hall’s Creek, about eight miles north of Black River Falls. While the Y offered summer camping at various other locations, Camp Bradfield became a permanent camp for the YM-YWCA from 1930-1982 and grew during this time to include 118 acres.
A 72-foot dam, designed by engineer W. S. Woods and built on the creek site by Theodore Molzahn, provided areas of up to eight feet in depth for swimming and boating. But by the early 1980s, a smaller location on Lake Arbutus was preferable for more water activities, and the campsite was sold.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
In this Series
COLLECTION: The Way it Was: A series from library archives (how many do you remember?)
-
Updated
The Way it Was: Streetcar service circa 1915
-
The Way it Was: President Gerald R. Ford in 1976
-
The Way it Was: Halloween in 1990
- 38 updates