The Way it Was: Camp Bradfield, 1930s

Camp Bradfield, built upon on a 40-acre site donated to the YMCA by John and Mary Bradfield, was located on Hall’s Creek, about eight miles north of Black River Falls. While the Y offered summer camping at various other locations, Camp Bradfield became a permanent camp for the YM-YWCA from 1930-1982 and grew during this time to include 118 acres.

A 72-foot dam, designed by engineer W. S. Woods and built on the creek site by Theodore Molzahn, provided areas of up to eight feet in depth for swimming and boating. But by the early 1980s, a smaller location on Lake Arbutus was preferable for more water activities, and the campsite was sold.

