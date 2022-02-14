 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Central High basketball team, 1942

Central High basketball team, 1942

Eighty years ago, the Central High basketball team celebrated with the “City Champions” trophy after their 31-27 win over Logan High on February 27, 1942.  

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Eighty years ago, the Central High basketball team celebrated with the “City Champions” trophy after their 31-27 win over Logan High on February 27, 1942. Front row, left to right: Harry Cooper, Dick Evans, Captain Kenny Bey, Jerry Peterson and Earl Tikal. Second row: Coach Mark Sutton, Ed Deal, Hughie Fry, Kenny Olson and Dave Hogue. Back row: Don Radtke, Bob Thompson, Ossie Helgerson, Louie Gueltzow and manager Bill Jungbluth.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

