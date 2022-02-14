The Way it Was: Central High basketball team, 1942

Eighty years ago, the Central High basketball team celebrated with the “City Champions” trophy after their 31-27 win over Logan High on February 27, 1942. Front row, left to right: Harry Cooper, Dick Evans, Captain Kenny Bey, Jerry Peterson and Earl Tikal. Second row: Coach Mark Sutton, Ed Deal, Hughie Fry, Kenny Olson and Dave Hogue. Back row: Don Radtke, Bob Thompson, Ossie Helgerson, Louie Gueltzow and manager Bill Jungbluth.

