The Way it Was: Central High School Football, 1940

Walter Erickson was a long-time La Crosse Tribune sports reporter who snapped this photo of the offensive line of the Central High School football team. Central was the city high school champion, and the team was defeated only by Superior Central in the last game of the season. Coached by Walter “Babe” Weigent, these gridiron athletes practiced at “Hixon Field” which was the name of the athletic area around Central High School where Weigent Park stands today. In the background can be seen houses on the west side of 16th Street South. “Old Central” was razed in 1978 to make way for the park named for Babe Weigent.