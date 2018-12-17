This Tribune photo first appeared in the Dec. 22, 1963, Tribune with the following caption: “Watching mom, Mrs. William Bonadurer Jr., bake Christmas cookies is almost as much fun as eating them. From left the youngsters are Patrick 7, Bobby 2, Ellen 8, Tom 5 and Paul 4.” The Bonadurer family then resided at 364 S. 21st St., according to the 1963 La Crosse City Directory. Mrs. Bonadurer (the former Mary Roberts) died in April 1989 at 63, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
