The Way it Was: Cliffwood Bluff Boy Scout Cabin, 1922

This rustic cabin was built by the local Boy Scouts 100 years ago as a hiking destination and a place for Scouts to earn badges for primitive cooking and fire building. George Baier, a “scientific” dairy farmer and owner of Grandad Bluff Dairy on Ebner Coulee Road, generously donated the free use of 26 acres of his land on Cliffwood Bluff to the Scouts. The cabin was built in a depression that remained from early quarrying efforts on Cliffwood, but turned out to be a target of vandalism. Scout masters were so concerned about the safety of the boys and themselves that in 1924 a detective agency was hired to protect the premises.