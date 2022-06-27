 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Way it Was: Cliffwood Bluff Boy Scout Cabin, 1922

  • 0
Cliffwood Bluff

Cliffwood Bluff Boy Scout Cabin, 1922.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY ARCHIVES

This rustic cabin was built by the local Boy Scouts 100 years ago as a hiking destination and a place for Scouts to earn badges for primitive cooking and fire building. George Baier, a “scientific” dairy farmer and owner of Grandad Bluff Dairy on Ebner Coulee Road, generously donated the free use of 26 acres of his land on Cliffwood Bluff to the Scouts. The cabin was built in a depression that remained from early quarrying efforts on Cliffwood, but turned out to be a target of vandalism. Scout masters were so concerned about the safety of the boys and themselves that in 1924 a detective agency was hired to protect the premises.

It is believed that the cabin burned down sometime before 1930. To access the cabin, it was necessary to cross over several private lands that contained cultivated fields as well as cows and barbed wire. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or email archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The top most livable cities in the world, according to EIU

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News