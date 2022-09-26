THE WAY IT WAS: Demolition of Old Central High School, August 1972

Fifty years ago, “Old” Central High School was torn down on the site of what would become Weigent Park. At the time of this demolition, the future of the space was unknown. The city of La Crosse had purchased the site earlier in the year and re-selling to a private developer was still a possibility. Several years of discussion and planning followed, with Weigent Park officially opening in 1977.

The school building was built on the site in 1907 and was originally known as La Crosse High School until Logan High School opened in 1928. It served the school district until 1967 when the current Central High School was completed at the corner of Green Bay St. and Losey Blvd. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.