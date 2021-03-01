The Way it Was: Doerflinger's Spring Fashion show, 1910s

The month of March traditionally signals the arrival of women’s spring fashion lines appearing in local department stores.
To celebrate this seasonal event, Doerflinger’s department store at 4th and Main streets hosted an annual spring pageant featuring local women as models to show off and create demand for the latest clothing designs and fabrics. Lunch usually followed on the mezzanine. Notice the large steel basket on the far right, suspended by cables and affixed to a pulley system. This basket traveled between floors so that customers could pay their bills and smaller merchandise could travel from one department to another.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.
