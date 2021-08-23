The Way it Was: Dolly Madison Dairy 1947

La Crosse’s Dolly Madison Dairy, in business under that name from 1939-1965, was located at the corner of Front and Main streets. In its heyday, Dolly Madison employed 90 people and boasted a wide wholesale distribution network throughout the Midwest, operating over 40 delivery trucks. The company carried a complete line of dairy products, ice creams, sherbets, butter, and eggs—all produced locally from La Crosse-area farms.

The downtown plant, pictured here in 1947, miraculously survived the 1965 flood thanks to a large pump and many sandbags. However, the plant was located in heart of the Harborview project, which was an urban renewal initiative of the late 1960s meant to revitalize the downtown area. All of the buildings in this photo were razed to make room for the La Crosse Center and the Radisson Hotel development. The Dolly Madison Company merged with two other companies and is today under the Kemps brand, based in Minneapolis.