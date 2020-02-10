The Way it Was: 1961 downtown building and 24 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1960s

This 1961 street view, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows a Collins-La Crosse Sign Co. truck parked outside the firm’s office at 111 S. Second St., where the business was located from 1954 to 1970. The former sign company building remains standing today (as does the building to the right) and is now occupied by a State Farm Insurance office.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.