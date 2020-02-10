You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Way it Was: 1961 downtown building and 24 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1960s
0 comments

The Way it Was: 1961 downtown building and 24 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1960s

{{featured_button_text}}
Collins-La Crosse Sign Co.

A Collins-La Crosse Sign Co. truck parked outside the firm’s office at 111 Second St. S. in 1961.

This 1961 street view, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows a Collins-La Crosse Sign Co. truck parked outside the firm’s office at 111 S. Second St., where the business was located from 1954 to 1970. The former sign company building remains standing today (as does the building to the right) and is now occupied by a State Farm Insurance office.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+25 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1960s
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News