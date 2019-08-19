This photo shows dredging operations in July 1939 near Pettibone Beach.
This dredging project involved making a trench across the bottom of the Mississippi River to hold power lines — replacing power lines then attached to the wagon bridge (upper right), which was razed later that year after completion of the Cass Street Mississippi River Bridge.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
