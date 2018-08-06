The Way it Was: Early electric streetcar

This La Crosse scene from the early 1900s shows a motorman and conductor posing with an electric streetcar, an open, or summer, car that served the “Cemetery, Main Street and Green Bay Depot,” according to a sign on the side of the car. The Green Bay Depot was in reference to the Green Bay and Western Railroad station that was located at Ninth and Green Bay streets. Electric streetcar service in La Crosse began 125 years ago on Aug. 8, 1893, replacing horse-drawn cars. Four days after the service began, the La Crosse Chronicle reported that “electric car parties are the fashion and many people are now riding just for pleasure ... there is quite a novelty in riding through the streets at the rate of 20 mph.” Streetcar service in La Crosse ended in 1945. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
