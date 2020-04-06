You are the owner of this article.
The Way it Was: Easter 1990 on the North Side of La Crosse
The Way it Was: Easter 1990 on the North Side of La Crosse

Easter 1990

Worshipers leaving Saint James the Less Catholic Church after attending Easter services on April 15, 1990.

Worshipers leaving St. James the Less Catholic Church at 1032 Caledonia St. after attending Easter services on April 15, 1990.

Easter scenes like this will not occur this year in most places due to social distancing resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

