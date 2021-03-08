 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Erickson Bakery sets sights on consumers, 1940s
THE WAY IT WAS

The Erickson Bakery Company in the mid-1940s, located at 320 Fifth Ave. S. in La Crosse.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

The Erickson Bakery Company was a staple in La Crosse, serving the community for over a century. The company started in 1883 and is credited for bringing sliced bread to La Crosse in the 1930s. They were located at 320 Fifth Ave. S. which is today occupied by Bimbo Bakeries. In this mid-1940s photo, members of the company are attending a gathering, possibly at the Stoddard Hotel.

During WWII certain ingredients were restricted from general consumption. When the war ended, those goods were back on the market and companies were able to reintroduce them into their products. This photo may depict the Bakery’s post-war marketing meeting to discuss their new brand “Sunbeam,” which would be released in 1947. The targets and guns on the wall, as well as the police officers’ drawn weapons, however, remain a mystery.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

