The Way it Was: Erickson's Bakery, circa 1960s

Erickson's Bakery, circa 1960s

Starting in 1883, Erickson’s Bakery served the La Crosse area for over a century at 320 5th Avenue South.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Starting in 1883, Erickson’s Bakery served the La Crosse area for over a century. Throughout the years, the bakery rolled out many successful marketing campaigns for their products — Sunbeam Bread was likely the most well-known. It was located at 320 Fifth Ave. S. in the buildings pictured here. Today, these buildings are covered with stucco and occupied by Bimbo Bakeries.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

