The Way it Was: Erickson's Bakery, circa 1960s

Starting in 1883, Erickson’s Bakery served the La Crosse area for over a century. Throughout the years, the bakery rolled out many successful marketing campaigns for their products — Sunbeam Bread was likely the most well-known. It was located at 320 Fifth Ave. S. in the buildings pictured here. Today, these buildings are covered with stucco and occupied by Bimbo Bakeries.
