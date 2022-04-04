The Way it Was: Exchange Building, c. 1960

La Crosse real estate developer and visionary Frank Hoeschler spent the 1920s to 1950s developing most of the Art Moderne buildings on the 2-block stretch of Fifth Avenue just south of Main Street. Hoeschler brought in retail giants Montgomery Ward, J.C. Penney, Sears and Roebuck, and Fantles to his buildings, and built the Hollywood Theater. He also had the idea to rename Fifth Street to Fifth Avenue in order to emulate New York’s Fifth Avenue and enhance downtown's shopping environment.

The Exchange Building, located at the southeast corner of the Fifth Avenue and Jay Street intersection, was built in 1940 on a former site of the La Crosse Tribune. At the time, it was the largest office building in downtown. From the 400 block of Jay Street, you can view an elevator shaft on the rooftop showing an etch of bull with the motto “Forward La Crosse,” which was the Hoeschler family motto for progress. In June 2022, a food hall will open in the Exchange Building, with a variety of restaurants and a full bar. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.