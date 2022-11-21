 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE WAY IT WAS

THE WAY IT WAS: Fern Stroeh Unnasch, circa 1940s

Fern Stroeh Unnasch

Fern Stroeh Unnasch, pictured in the 1940s, was a local resident and animal lover. Many of her family's photos are held at the La Crosse Public Library Archives.

 La Crosse Public Library Archives

Dozens of photographs from the Stroeh-Unnasch family and their relatives are held at the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Pictured here is Fern Stroeh Unnasch. The photographer was probably her husband, Ernest Unnasch, who worked at the G. Heileman Brewing Company for 35 years. The two lived just down the street from the brewery at 1220 S. Fourth St., where this photograph may have been taken. Fern was clearly an animal lover — many photographs in the collection depict her posing with various animals including rabbits, cats, dogs, and squirrels, like this one here. Fern died in 1981 and Ernest died in 1996.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

