THE WAY IT WAS: Fern Stroeh Unnasch, circa 1940s

Dozens of photographs from the Stroeh-Unnasch family and their relatives are held at the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Pictured here is Fern Stroeh Unnasch. The photographer was probably her husband, Ernest Unnasch, who worked at the G. Heileman Brewing Company for 35 years. The two lived just down the street from the brewery at 1220 S. Fourth St., where this photograph may have been taken. Fern was clearly an animal lover — many photographs in the collection depict her posing with various animals including rabbits, cats, dogs, and squirrels, like this one here. Fern died in 1981 and Ernest died in 1996.