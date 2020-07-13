The Way it Was: Field archery in Hixon Forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of young men in the late 1950s learned the sport of archery as part of the city’s Park and Recreation Department’s summer activities.

A field archery range was situated at Hixon Forest called “Seven Elms Range” that was used from 1944 to 1960 and was located behind the golf course. This summer, there are no organized city recreational activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

